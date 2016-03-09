March 9 Conwert Immobilien Invest :
* Conwert will launch a voluntary public tender offer to
KWG shareholders in con. with delisting
* Will launch a voluntary offer to acquire up to approx.
13.47 pct of shares from minority shareholders of KWG Kommunale
Wohnen AG ("KWG") at a price of 10.80 euros per share
* Conwert is main shareholder of KWG, with a stake of
slightly under 80 percent
* Offer will be made in connection with proposed delisting
of KWG which is expected to take place on 20 April 2016
* After completion of offer Conwert will own a maximum of
93 percent of KWG's share capital
* On basis of offer price of 10.80 eur per share, conwert
is offering a premium of about 5.7 pct compared to closing price
of KWG share on 8 March 2016
