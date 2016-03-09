March 9 Conwert Immobilien Invest :

* Conwert will launch a voluntary public tender offer to KWG shareholders in con. with delisting

* Will launch a voluntary offer to acquire up to approx. 13.47 pct of shares from minority shareholders of KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG ("KWG") at a price of 10.80 euros per share

* Conwert is main shareholder of KWG, with a stake of slightly under 80 percent

* Offer will be made in connection with proposed delisting of KWG which is expected to take place on 20 April 2016

* After completion of offer Conwert will own a maximum of 93 percent of KWG's share capital

* On basis of offer price of 10.80 eur per share, conwert is offering a premium of about 5.7 pct compared to closing price of KWG share on 8 March 2016