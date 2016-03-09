BSGR sues George Soros over loss of Guinea iron project
April 14 Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) on Friday filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. financier George Soros of scuttling its iron ore deal in Guinea and alleged $10 billion worth in damages.
March 9 Merkur Bank KGaA :
* FY net commission income was 10.4 million euros ($11.40 million) (2014: 9.8 million euros)
* FY profit before tax of 6.4 million euros
* FY total credit volume rose by 17.6 pct to 816 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Companies controlled by Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz sued fellow billionaire George Soros- Bloomberg, citing court papers