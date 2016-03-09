DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 9 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
* Says Feb. passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 5.9 percent to 14,050
* Says Feb. load factor down 1.9 percent points to 72.3 percent
* Says Feb. freight down 5.4 percent to 736 revenue cargo tonne kilometers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.