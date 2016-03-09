Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Velto Cars SA :
* TK Invest Sp. z o.o. lowers its stake in company to 13.63 percent from 24.61 percent via sale of 2,562,247 company's shares
* After acquisition of company's shares and registration of capital increase Krzysztof Szczupak holds 31.76 percent stake in Velto Cars
* After acquisition of company's shares and registration of capital increase Skarbiec TMK Sp. z o.o. holds 16.16 percent stake in Velto Cars
* Krzysztof Szczupak is CEO of Velto Cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order