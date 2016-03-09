UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
(Adds 'says' in headline)
March 9 Lagardere SCA :
* Bruno Balaire appointed chief financial officer (CFO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage