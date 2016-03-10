March 10 Kardex AG :

* FY revenues of 338.5 million euros ($371.47 million), up by 9.9 pct or 5.9 pct currency adjusted

* FY profit of 28.5 million euros, up by 19.7 pct

* To propose a payout of 3.00 Swiss francs per share to shareholders

* Payout will take the form of a reduction in the nominal value. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)