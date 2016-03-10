March 10 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Adjusted 2015 EBITDA at 180.8 million Swiss francs
($181.25 million), a 7.2 pct increase
* In FY reported a 63.4 million Swiss francs loss
attributable to shareholders compared to 38.9 million francs
profit for 2014
* Revenue for full year 2015 of 3,107.7 million Swiss
francs at constant exchange rates, 3.3 pct over prior year
* Dividend of 0.30 francs per share proposed
* Targeting EBITDA margin expansion of 25-50 basis points
per annum over next five years
($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)