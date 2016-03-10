March 10 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* FY EBITDA, excluding revaluation, disposals and impairments, of 148.8 million euros ($163.34 million)(2014: 174.0 million euros)

* FY group GRI was 207.4 million euros (2014: 214.5 million euros), with EPRA like-for-like gri of 170.5 million euros (2014: 189.3 million euros)

* FY group NRI was 197.9 million euros (2014: 204.0 million euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 164.2 million euros(2014: 183.8 million euros)

* FY profit after taxation of 4.8 million euros compared to a loss of 57.8 million euros in 2014

* Consistent annual dividend of 0.27 euros per share approved for 2016