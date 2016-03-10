March 10 LEG Immobilien

* Says 2015 FY FFO I up 25.9 percent at 206 million eur

* Says EPRA NAV goodwill adjusted stood at 58.92 eurper share

* Still sees 2016 FFO I of 254-259 million eur

* Says proposes dividend of 2.26 eurper share for 2015

* Says in-place FY rent per sq m up 2.7 percent like for like

* Says expects EBITDA margin to rise to about 71-72 percent, FFO I of 279-284 million eur in 2017