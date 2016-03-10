BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 LEG Immobilien
* Says 2015 FY FFO I up 25.9 percent at 206 million eur
* Says EPRA NAV goodwill adjusted stood at 58.92 eurper share
* Still sees 2016 FFO I of 254-259 million eur
* Says proposes dividend of 2.26 eurper share for 2015
* Says in-place FY rent per sq m up 2.7 percent like for like
* Says expects EBITDA margin to rise to about 71-72 percent, FFO I of 279-284 million eur in 2017 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog