March 10 Refresco Gerber NV :

* Revenue at 2,016.4 million euros ($2.21 billion) in 2015 compared to 2,036.9 million euros in 2014, a decrease of 1 pct, due to passing more favourable input prices on to customers

* Expects an organic volume growth compared to 2015 in low to mid-single digits

* Sees gross profit margin per liter to be marginally lower compared to 2015