UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Cineworld Group Plc
* Nisan cohen, cineworld vp of finance, has been appointed deputy cfo.
* Dean moore has joined group as interim cfo, for a period of approximately 12 months
* Nisan cohen, cineworld vp of finance, has been appointed deputy cfo
* Dean moore has joined group as interim cfo, for a period of approximately 12 months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.