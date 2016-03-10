March 10 Cineworld Group Plc

* Nisan cohen, cineworld vp of finance, has been appointed deputy cfo.

* Dean moore has joined group as interim cfo, for a period of approximately 12 months

* Dean moore has joined group as interim cfo, for a period of approximately 12 months