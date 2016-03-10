March 10 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Sales in 2015 of EUR 10.3 million ($11.30 million), 3% increase compared to 2014 (EUR 10.0 million)

* FY EBITDA: EUR 0.3 million negative (2014: EUR 0.7 million negative

* Raise expectation for turnover in 2016 to upper end of marked growth range (7% to 12%)

* EBITDA improved in 2015; new contracts boost future sales expectations

* FY net income: EUR 1.4 million negative (2014: EUR 1.7 million negative)

* Expects that turnover will increase substantially in coming years

* Expect that in 2020 turnover will approximately be 75% higher compared to total turnover of over EUR 10 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)