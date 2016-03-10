March 10 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Share issue subscribed more than 3.5 times

* Decided to exercise additional share allotment of 215,050 new class A shares

* Offering of 1,075,270 new class A shares has been subscribed 363 pct with subscriptions coming in from 1233 investors

* Will apply for secondary listing of its class A shares on First North Sweden

