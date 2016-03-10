BRIEF-Oman's Gulf Investment Services posts Q1 loss
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog
March 10 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Share issue subscribed more than 3.5 times
* Decided to exercise additional share allotment of 215,050 new class A shares
* Offering of 1,075,270 new class A shares has been subscribed 363 pct with subscriptions coming in from 1233 investors
* Will apply for secondary listing of its class A shares on First North Sweden Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog
* Refers to article titled "Record Number Of Bids At Toh Tuck Government Land Sale Site" published by Business Times, Singapore