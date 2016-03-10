March 10 Norvestia Oyj :

* Says its associated company, Coronaria Hoitoketju, sells rapidly growing Touhula Varhaiskasvatus to EQT

* Says with transaction Coronaria Hoitoketju's amended net asset value (NAV) for Norvestia will grow from 17.6 million euros to about 23 million euros

* After the sale of Touhula, Coronaria will continue developing its core businesses in the areas of specialty health care and elderly care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)