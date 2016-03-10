March 10 Ixonos Oyj :

* Ixonos has agreed on premature termination of the lease agreement regarding Companys headquarters premises which are located at Herttoniemi, Helsinki

* Ixonos estimates to receive approximately 500,000 euros ($548,100.00) annually savings from changing of headquarters premises from the beginning of 2017