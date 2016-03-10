BRIEF-Kneomedia Ltd updates on Philippines licencing agreement
* Kneomedia has determined that a more lucrative strategy is coordinated roll-out of Kneoworld content into Philippines school market directly
March 10 SMT SA :
* Shareholders vote to change company's name to iAlbatros Group SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kneomedia has determined that a more lucrative strategy is coordinated roll-out of Kneoworld content into Philippines school market directly
April 12 Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia: