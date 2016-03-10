March 10 Uniqa Insurance Group AG :

* We will finance both future investments of more than 500 million eur and our sustainably progressive dividend policy not by selling assets but from our cash flow

* Intend to continue progressive dividend policy with a dividend increase per share and per year between 2016 and 2020

* Expects earnings before taxes in 2016 financial year to be up to 50 percent lower than very good earnings for 2015