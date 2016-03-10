PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Bankinter SA :
* Signs distribution agreement with American Express for Gold, Platinum and Business Cards Source text: bit.ly/1QFRwbn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, April 12 Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, has established a separate bioscience unit to expand its role in supplying pig parts for medical uses, with the ultimate goal of selling pig organs for transplantation into humans.