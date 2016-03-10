BRIEF-S P Setia updates on article published by Business Times, Singapore
* Refers to article titled "Record Number Of Bids At Toh Tuck Government Land Sale Site" published by Business Times, Singapore
March 10 Denge Yatirim Holding AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to article titled "Record Number Of Bids At Toh Tuck Government Land Sale Site" published by Business Times, Singapore
* China producer inflation cools for the first time in 7 months