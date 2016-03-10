March 10 Devoteam SA :

* FY net income group share 16.2 million euros ($18.06 million) versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 485.3 million euros versus 442.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 28.4 million euros versus 15.0 million euros year ago

* Aims in 2016 at revenue between 525 million euros and 535 million euros

* To propose dividend of 0.5 euro per share

* In 2016, operating margin should keep on improving and should stand above 7.5 pct of the revenue ($1 = 0.8968 euros)