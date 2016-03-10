BRIEF-Guangzhou Boji Medical and Biotechnological unit sets up parma tech JV with individual
April 12 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
March 10 U.S. FDA:
* Advisory committee to discuss Sarepta's DMD drug Eteplirsen on April 25 Source text - bit.ly/1paMR7Q Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
April 12 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment