UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Selcuk Gida Endüstri Ihracat Ithalat AS :
* FY 2015 revenue of 9.7 million lira ($3.34 million) versus 14.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 953,323 lira versus loss of 89,872 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9016 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.