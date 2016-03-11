March 11 Bachem Holding AG :

* FY net income up 9.5 pct to 31.8 million Swiss francs ($32.28 million), sales in local currency up 13.8 pct at 208.6 million francs

* Proposes dividend increase from 2.00 francs to 2.25 francs Source text - bit.ly/1nBJrKk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)