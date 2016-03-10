March 10 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Says together with the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) will deploy an ADS-B system network to monitor airspace over 17 African countries and Indian Ocean

* Says catalog price of the ADS-B surveillance system is 7 million euros ($7.7 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)