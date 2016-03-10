March 10 Inpro SA :

* Signs up to 31.0 million zloty ($7.9 million) loan agreement with mBank SA to finance a construction project

* The credit will bear WIBOR 1M plus the mBank's margin and is to be paid back withing a year in twelve equal tranches following its use period between June 1, 2016, and Sept. 28, 2017

* The project concerns a housing estate, Harmonia Oliwska in Gdansk, Poland ($1 = 3.9273 zlotys)