March 10 Gimv NV :

* Shareholders of Punch Powertrain signed an exclusive sale and purchase agreement with the Chinese Yinyi group to acquire 100 pct of the securities of Punch Powertrain

* The contemplated sale could have a positive impact of approximately 7 pct on Gimv's equity value at 31 December 2015 Source text: bit.ly/225wDLM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)