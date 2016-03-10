March 10 Azimut Holding SpA :

* FY net income on financial instruments 452.6 million euros ($491.43 million) versus 323.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 247.4 million euros versus 92.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes gross dividend of 1.50 euros per share