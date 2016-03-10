March 10 Livanova Plc :

* Livanova Plc reorganisation plan for Cardiac Rhythm Management business unit

* Plan also contemplates closure of company's research and development facility in Meylan, France,

* Estimates that these actions will result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $16 million to $21 million in 2016

* Reorganisation plan will result in a reduction of around 140 in workforce, primarily based at company's facility in Clamart, France

* Plan contemplates consolidation of business unit's research and development capabilities into clamart facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)