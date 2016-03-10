March 10 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share will decrease by between 31 pct and 39 pct for period ended 31 December 2015

* FY HEPS will be between 1.92 cents and 2.18 cents per share, compared with HEPS of 3.17 cents last year

* Headline earnings per share have also decreased as a result of disposal of 25.1 pct of GPI slots in prior period