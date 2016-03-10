March 10 Telforceone SA :

* Resolved to recognise in its FY 2015 results an impairment of fixed assets which will reduce the company's financial result by 6.0 million zlotys ($1.52 million) gross

* The impairment will also lower the value of the company's total assets in the consolidated balance sheet at the end of FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9403 zlotys)