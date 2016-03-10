BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter's shares to halt trade pending announcement
April 12 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument And Meter Co Ltd
March 10 Balatacilar :
* FY 2015 revenue of 17.3 million Turkish lira ($5.97 million) versus 13.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 855,852 lira versus loss of 1.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8965 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument And Meter Co Ltd
* Says Michel De Rosen will succeed Yann Delabriere, who will step down as chairman and member of board after presiding over shareholders' meeting