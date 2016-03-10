Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 Viadeo SA :
* FY net loss of 23.3 million euro versus loss of 13.5 million euro ($15.05 million) a year ago
* FY EBITDA loss of 1.6 million euro versus profit of 2.2 million euro a year ago
* Leadership team is working to draw up strategic plan for 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order