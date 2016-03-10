UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Unibel SA :
* FY net profit group share 120 million euros ($134.04 million) versus 80 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 272 million euros versus 200 million euros year ago
* Management board proposed dividend of 9.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.