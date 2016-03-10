March 10 Sunny Hill:

* Purchase of 69.44 per cent of Petroceltic International Plc's senior bank facility from certain members of banking syndicate by Worldview Economic Recovery Fund

* As at close of business on 9 March 2016, total amount outstanding pursuant to senior bank facility was approximately $232.5 million