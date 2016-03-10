March 10 Parmalat SpA :

* FY net profit 147.6 million euros versus 205.2 million euros a year ago

* FY group share net profit 145.8 million euros versus 203.1 million euros a year ago

* Expects gains of about 5 percent for net revenue and about 10 percent for EBITDA in 2016 at constant exchange rates

* Proposes dividend of 0.017 euro per share