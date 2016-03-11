BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2017
March 11 Old Mutual Plc
* Fy pre-tax adjusted operating profit (AOP) of gbp1.7 billion up 11% in constant currency, up 4 pct in reported currency
* JSE: OML - Old Mutual Plc announcement of new strategy and preliminary results for the year ended Dec. 31 2015
* Second interim dividend of 6.25p flat versus prior year, with a total dividend of 8.9p up 2% (up 25% in rand)
* Fy fum (excluding rogge) at gbp303.8 billion up 8% in constant currency, 6% in reported currency
* Old mutual emerging markets, old mutual wealth, nedbank and om asset management to be separated
* Following completion of managed separation and at an appropriate point in future, group, in its current structure, will no longer exist
* Intended that strategic relationship between Nedbank and OMEM will continue following managed separation
* Exact mechanism to achieve any reduction in Old Mutual's shareholding has yet to be finally determined
* With revenues of much of group based on fees charged on assets under management, low market levels in current ytd may put pressure on revenues
* Solvency II surplus of gbp1.6 billion with ratio of 135%, excluding surplus of gbp0.8 billion from old mutual emerging markets and nedbank
* Managed separation expected to be materially completed by end of 2018
* It is agreed that a majority shareholding in nedbank is not necessary to achieve either party's strategic objectives
* In time, old mutual envisages reducing its interest in nedbank to an appropriate strategic minority position to underpin future commercial relationship
* Board intends to pursue a dividend policy reflecting operational cash generation, investment and liquidity needs of group
* Target a dividend cover equivalent to 2.5 to 3.5 times group aop earnings for each reporting period
* Expect 2016 to be a challenging year
* Extended period of a weaker rand is a significant non-operating determinant on our reported sterling results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision