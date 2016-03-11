March 11 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* FY profit of 215.3 million Swiss francs ($218.67 million)
in the reporting period (up 4.6 pct)
* FY EBIT fell from 294.6 million Swiss francs to 274.6
million Swiss francs
* Board of directors requests an ordinary dividend of 15.00
francs per share
* FY 2016 EBITDA will likely be down on the prior-year
figure due to the reduction in airport charges expected to take
effect in the third quarter of 2016
* FY revenue increased by 2.6 pct year on year, from 963.5
million francs to 989.0 million francs
* In the current 2016 financial year, Flughafen Zuerich AG
expects a rise in passenger volumes of around 3 pct and
continued above-average growth in the number of local
passengers
* In 2016 EBIT expected to be down, as is profit excluding
noise-related items
Source text: bit.ly/224L85Y
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9846 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)