March 11 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* FY profit of 215.3 million Swiss francs ($218.67 million) in the reporting period (up 4.6 pct)

* FY EBIT fell from 294.6 million Swiss francs to 274.6 million Swiss francs

* Board of directors requests an ordinary dividend of 15.00 francs per share

* FY 2016 EBITDA will likely be down on the prior-year figure due to the reduction in airport charges expected to take effect in the third quarter of 2016

* FY revenue increased by 2.6 pct year on year, from 963.5 million francs to 989.0 million francs

* In the current 2016 financial year, Flughafen Zuerich AG expects a rise in passenger volumes of around 3 pct and continued above-average growth in the number of local passengers

* In 2016 EBIT expected to be down, as is profit excluding noise-related items Source text: bit.ly/224L85Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9846 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)