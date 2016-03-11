BRIEF-Argos Reports interim results of the ADAPT trial
* Argos reports interim results of the ADAPT trial and provides perspective on decision to continue the trial
March 11 Institut Biophytis Sas
* Receives positive scientific advice on SARCOB BIO101 clinical development plan from Belgian Regulatory Authority Source text: bit.ly/1pjNqwR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Argos reports interim results of the ADAPT trial and provides perspective on decision to continue the trial
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Agree to combine