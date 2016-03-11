BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc agree to combine
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Agree to combine
March 11 Partnership Assurance Group Plc
* FY total operating profits of 40 mln stg (2014: 64 mln stg)
* FY total new business premiums of 631 mln stg (2014: 791 mln stg)
* Solvency II surplus of 178 mln stg, representing coverage of 144 pct at Dec. 31 2015
* Co's shareholders in JRP at record date of 6 may would be entitled to jr interim dividend of 1.1p share declared today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Idera Pharmaceuticals announces organizational update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: