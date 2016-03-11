March 11 Entra ASA :

* Entra has sold approximately 5,570 sqm of commercial premises and the eight remaining apartments at Ringstabekk in Bærum

* The transaction is based on a property value of 114 million Norwegian crowns ($13.43 million) , which is close to current book values in Entra

* The transaction is structured as sale of shares in the company Ringstabekk AS

* Closing will take place on April 6, 2016 at the latest