BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management Q1 earnings per share $0.12
March 11 Entra ASA :
* Entra has sold approximately 5,570 sqm of commercial premises and the eight remaining apartments at Ringstabekk in Bærum
* The transaction is based on a property value of 114 million Norwegian crowns ($13.43 million) , which is close to current book values in Entra
* The transaction is structured as sale of shares in the company Ringstabekk AS
* Closing will take place on April 6, 2016 at the latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4882 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision