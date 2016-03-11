BRIEF-Calamp Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Calamp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 11 Roularta Media Group NV :
* FY sales 290.2 million euros ($323.81 million) versus 299.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 33.6 million euros versus 34.9 million euros year ago
* FY current net result 30.2 million euros versus 19.4 million euros year ago
* Proposes to the General Assembly of May 17th, 2016 to pay a gross dividend of 0.50 euro per share
* Is focusing in 2016 on the organic growth of its Roularta Local Media division
* Start of 2016 is encouraging with regard to radio and TV advertising revenue (MEDIALAAN and Kanaal Z/Canal Z)
* Jeroen Mouton becomes the new CFO of Roularta Media Group Source text: bit.ly/1RU9lnr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spectra7 announces preliminary record first quarter 2017 financial results