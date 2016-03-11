March 11 Labat Africa Ltd :

* Amended terms announcement relating to the proposed acquisitions of Elf Trans and Transmac, terms announcement relating to the acquisition of the business of Marble Vervoer (edms) (bpk) and cautionary announcement

* New term sheet for acquisition of Transmac has not been entered into and accordingly further negotiations have been suspended at this stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)