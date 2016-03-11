March 11 Old Mutual Plc

* CEO says break up could involve "equity activity" for emerging markets, wealth units

* CEO says expects "some" job losses at London head office

* CEO says IPO of some units is "one" option of break up

* Ceo says costs of London head office will be taken out as part of restructuring

* CEO sees keeping 15-20 percent minority stake in Nedbank Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richa Naidu (+44 207 542 0861))