BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
March 11 Commerzbank
* Says sees slight improvement in net income in 2016
* Says capital market volatility is likely to remain high in 2016, with continuing burdens from the low interest rate environment. Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S