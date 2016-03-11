March 11 Det norske :

* Oeyvind Eriksen, CEO of Aker, is new chairman of board, and Trond Brandsrud new member of board

* Det norske oljeselskap says Sverre Skogen has resigned from his duty as chairman of board, and Joergen C. Arentz Rostrup has at same time resigned from his duty as member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)