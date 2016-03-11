BRIEF-Wesbanco Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 11 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says filed a petition against Sessa Capital and its proposed director nominees
* Petition asserts Sessa's purported notice of proposed nominees for election to Ashford Prime board is invalid
NEW YORK, April 18 Sterling jumped alongside gold, while stocks and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday after Britain called a snap election for June, adding to investor concerns over geopolitical instability.