BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 IBM :
* Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo, Lintasarta and IBM to collaborate on cloud
* Says five year partnership is valued at about $200 million
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.