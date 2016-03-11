BRIEF-Wesbanco Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 11 Cascades Inc :
* Cascades posts record results for the fourth quarter and for 2015
* Will slightly increase capital expenditures this year
* Qtrly sales of $975 million compared to $879 million in q4 2014
* Q4 net earnings per common share of $0.23
* Qtrly net loss per common share of $0.81 including specific items
* Not expecting major increases in price of recycled fibres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 18 Sterling jumped alongside gold, while stocks and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday after Britain called a snap election for June, adding to investor concerns over geopolitical instability.