March 11 Cascades Inc :

* Cascades posts record results for the fourth quarter and for 2015

* Will slightly increase capital expenditures this year

* Qtrly  sales of $975 million compared to $879 million in q4 2014

* Q4 net earnings per common share of $0.23

* Qtrly net loss per common share of $0.81 including specific items

* Not expecting major increases in price of recycled fibres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: