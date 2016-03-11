BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America fired at least 15 senior bankers at its investment-banking unit in Asia this week as it pares jobs globally -Bloomberg, citing sources
* Among those let go by Bank of America in Asia investment-banking unit were three managing directors and 12 directors -Bloomberg, citing sources
* Execuitves leaving Bank of America include Wang Bing, Managing Director in China investment-banking and Patrick Steinemann, co-head of Asia Industrials Banking -Bloomberg
* Most of Bank of America job cuts came in Hong Kong, along with reductions in Singapore and Australia -Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/1RUxQRa) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.