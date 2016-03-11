Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 SeSa SpA :
* 9-month (period ended Jan. 31) net profit 17.9 million euros versus 15.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month revenue 896.7 million euros versus 775.3 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MbsAV9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order